Leavell Investment Management Has Upped Its Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Holding by $729,800; Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Stock Declined While Dillon & Associates Decreased Its Stake

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 923,188 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $104.85. About 2.35M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,111 shares to 87,486 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,391 shares, and cut its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares to 42,023 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $552.37M for 15.28 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4.3% or 79,180 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman And LP holds 492,249 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hartwell J M LP holds 4.87% or 369,136 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 420,000 are owned by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 18,534 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 53,259 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 192,491 shares. The Texas-based United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sei Communication invested in 0.04% or 153,384 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 245,606 were reported by Pnc Finance Gp Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

