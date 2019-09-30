Leavell Investment Management Has Upped At&T Com New (T) Stake; Arete Wealth Advisors Boosted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 29.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 3,607 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 15,777 shares with $2.18M value, up from 12,170 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $126.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.36M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased At&T Corp Com New (T) stake by 13.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc acquired 11,804 shares as At&T Corp Com New (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 99,298 shares with $3.33M value, up from 87,494 last quarter. At&T Corp Com New now has $273.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 24.23 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) stake by 20,413 shares to 5,358 valued at $307,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) stake by 3,966 shares and now owns 8,598 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 10.70% above currents $143.24 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, August 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $17500 target. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $155 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Street has invested 0.55% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). American Service reported 154,035 shares or 6.74% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Management Lc holds 0.37% or 2,582 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets Corp has 371,648 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc owns 0.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.26 million shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Advisory has invested 0.61% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hamel Inc stated it has 3,170 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 65,920 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan & invested in 1.31% or 12,360 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). E&G Advsrs LP reported 5,500 shares stake. Blackrock has invested 0.35% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,200 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.26% or 953,175 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants has 44,098 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 66,637 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc owns 30,787 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Company accumulated 18,310 shares. The Florida-based City Co Fl has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Proshare Ltd Company has 0.71% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beacon Financial Grp Inc Inc owns 0.82% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 143,970 shares. 495,896 are held by Moody Bankshares Division. Sadoff Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 0.77% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bender Robert And Assoc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,582 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited reported 0.06% stake. Gam Holdings Ag reported 184,986 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.36M shares. Capital Invest Counsel reported 30,724 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -0.08% below currents $37.43 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 10 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank given on Wednesday, September 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 1,650 shares to 5,850 valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) stake by 7,100 shares and now owns 112,214 shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.

