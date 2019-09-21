Leavell Investment Management Has Trimmed Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $310,200; Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Raised Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 5,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $235.31. About 1.90M shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 52.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 5,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 14,513 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 1.07 million shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Etf (VCSH) by 4,345 shares to 50,815 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE) by 8,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short U.S. Treasury Etf (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa accumulated 15,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 192,328 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.27% or 20,580 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% or 449 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest holds 0% or 147 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus accumulated 34,830 shares. Next Fincl Group accumulated 237 shares or 0% of the stock. Endowment Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,200 shares. Oak Assocs Oh reported 7,205 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 697,989 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1.02 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 203,783 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 74,084 shares. Marlowe Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 160,843 shares.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $433.62M for 19.54 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

