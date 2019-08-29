Leavell Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in A F L A C (AFL) by $464,373; Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Boosted by Hs Management Partners Llc

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 365,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.87 million, up from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.11M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 114,021 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 123,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 1.53 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo invested in 0.04% or 25,664 shares. Foster & Motley invested in 66,882 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 4,301 shares. Cullinan Associates owns 204,060 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.33 million shares. Ifrah Service holds 4,659 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.8% or 9.75M shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 5,146 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Asset Inc reported 0.14% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Raymond James Finance Services reported 385,300 shares. Creative Planning owns 218,292 shares. Becker Cap Management holds 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 8,912 shares. The Florida-based Butensky And Cohen Security has invested 1.49% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Trillium Asset Ltd has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.69 million for 11.52 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE) by 8,495 shares to 51,596 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Muni Bd Etf by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Management owns 4,341 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Girard Partners Limited owns 15,649 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hendley And stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 284,012 were accumulated by Thomasville Retail Bank. Allstate owns 318,568 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 3.49 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 43,879 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 353,558 were reported by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 11,252 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak, a Iowa-based fund reported 28,205 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 1.04M shares stake. Kistler invested in 0.42% or 21,613 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 38,835 shares to 449,427 shares, valued at $73.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 287,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 766,595 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).