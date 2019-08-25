Leavell Investment Management Has Trimmed Its A F L A C (AFL) Position by $464,373; Share Price Rose; Holder South State Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 114,021 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 123,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.13 million shares traded or 29.68% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg

South State Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 61,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 259,388 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34 million, up from 198,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 11.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,450 shares to 6,450 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 3,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Trm Etf.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “My Special Aflac Duck® Flocks to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center – GuruFocus.com” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 769 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 22,221 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.07% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 0.52% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 155,821 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 118,001 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 39,117 shares. Argent holds 12,386 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 12,328 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 300 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 55,500 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 14,873 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 0.89% stake. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc reported 18,673 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 7,909 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39,647 shares to 369,524 shares, valued at $19.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 36,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,743 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,042 are owned by Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation. Ohio-based Cincinnati Insurance Company has invested 0.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cap Interest Ca invested in 83,700 shares. Gabalex Ltd Liability holds 125,000 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Troy Asset Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Matrix Asset Advsr stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 176,521 shares. Shell Asset has 1.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 799,786 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 923,821 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited holds 1.28% or 34,584 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset LP holds 85,284 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 18.70 million shares or 1.77% of the stock. Family Firm holds 3,742 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company holds 295 shares or 0% of its portfolio. West Chester Advsrs Inc invested in 1.92% or 15,519 shares.