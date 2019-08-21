Leavell Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Dominion Res Va New (D); Ruffer Llp Has Trimmed Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position by $528,000 as Stock Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 880,659 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 20,475 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $986,000, down from 31,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 1.60 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 14,818 shares. 38,460 are owned by Pinnacle. California-based Dodge Cox has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 17,081 are held by Lincoln Natl Corp. Private Wealth Advisors holds 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 5,102 shares. Moreover, Chemical Bank has 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 20,251 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 24,223 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Capital Management Lp. Hallmark Capital Mngmt owns 28,177 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated owns 72,749 shares for 1% of their portfolio. 2,963 are owned by Coldstream Cap Incorporated. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Co has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fjarde Ap invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has 3,227 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Haverford holds 0.02% or 16,542 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Despite court rulings, Dominion CEO remains optimistic about Atlantic Coast Pipeline – Triangle Business Journal” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares to 114,021 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,551 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.69 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 730,826 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $71.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Inc has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Yhb accumulated 0.93% or 123,365 shares. Foster And Motley holds 0.47% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 67,575 shares. Forbes J M And Co Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 221,339 shares. Essex owns 1.5% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 102,705 shares. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 58,433 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.33% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Corp invested in 23,628 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Main Street Research Limited Co has invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.42% or 22,504 shares in its portfolio. Btc Mngmt Inc accumulated 30,981 shares or 0.24% of the stock. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.87% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 16,401 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Co accumulated 1.15M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).