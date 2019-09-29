Leavell Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $490,200 as Stock Rose; As Tenneco (TEN) Market Value Declined, Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Cut Holding

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 38,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.26M shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 105,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The hedge fund held 499,351 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, down from 605,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 932,747 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN’s Ratings Apply to $1.6 B Secured RCF and $725 M in Senior Unsecured Notes; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER CONSISTS OF $1.0 BLN TERM LOAN A, $2.4 BLN TERM LOAN B & $1.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SEES 2Q REV. +8%; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLIC COS; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will Lead to Combination of Tenneco’s Clean Air Pdt Line and Federal-Mogul’s Powertrain Business

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,455 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $58.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Millicom Intl Cellular S A Shs (MIICF) by 10,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $848,480 activity. The insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought 10,000 shares worth $92,600. Smith Brandon B. also bought $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De reported 705,597 shares stake. Prelude Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 26,500 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc holds 0.12% or 85,990 shares. Prudential owns 368,637 shares. Oppenheimer And Commerce owns 19,385 shares. Millennium Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 81,498 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 90,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. 19,218 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0.04% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 288,605 shares. James Invest Research has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 11,442 shares.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 34.71% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TEN’s profit will be $89.82M for 2.75 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. South Dakota Council accumulated 130,293 shares. Bb&T stated it has 41,655 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oakworth holds 1,557 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited holds 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 49,579 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc holds 2.73% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 68,605 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Company reported 4,468 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 66,293 shares. London Of Virginia reported 1.91 million shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa holds 0.21% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 219,197 shares. Coastline Trust Com invested in 0.14% or 8,505 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 1,783 shares. Bowen Hanes Co Incorporated owns 494,258 shares. Skba Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,950 shares. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 3,884 shares to 118,908 shares, valued at $19.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Etf (VCSH).