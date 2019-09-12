Leavell Investment Management Has Lowered Lam Research (LRCX) Holding by $310,200 as Stock Value Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose While Sather Financial Group Has Decreased Position by $351,072

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 973 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 2,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $213.65. About 1.57M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 5,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $235.85. About 618,833 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.8% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Everence Mngmt Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 20,517 shares. Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.47% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Td Asset Incorporated reported 0.41% stake. Cannell Peter B & Company reported 3,173 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 385,872 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Com holds 39,561 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt holds 3.8% or 48,600 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Philadelphia Tru Communications stated it has 2,569 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Business Fincl accumulated 3,057 shares. Verus Prtnrs Inc reported 1,359 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 12,988 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones Llc has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,962 shares to 269,339 shares, valued at $57.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.06 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE) by 8,946 shares to 60,542 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Etf by 29,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins stated it has 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Calamos Advisors Limited Co holds 154,994 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Monetary Mngmt Inc owns 9,735 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.09% or 6.51 million shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 3,338 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advisors Lc. Globeflex LP holds 1,708 shares. Associated Banc invested in 1.12% or 108,980 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 3,508 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Llc holds 1,541 shares. Utd Fire Grp Inc Inc reported 0.44% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Brinker Capital accumulated 0.02% or 3,604 shares. 79,260 were reported by Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division. Keybank National Association Oh owns 2,312 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.