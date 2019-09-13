Leavell Investment Management Has Lowered Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $310,200; Share Value Rose; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Share Value Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Boosted Position by $8.65 Million

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 5,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $235.56. About 1.30M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 66,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 203,017 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.59M, up from 136,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 1.09M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq" on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "RYT, FISV, QRVO, LRCX: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq" published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HD, WYNN, LRCX – Nasdaq" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Lam gets target boost on TSMC ties – Seeking Alpha" published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Why Is Lam Research (LRCX) Down 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04 million for 19.56 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 17,985 shares to 259,292 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 18,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Etf (MGC).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg by 128,900 shares to 750,700 shares, valued at $18.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp Reg by 63,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,191 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Reg (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Has Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq" on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Top Analyst Reports for Costco, PayPal & NextEra – Nasdaq" published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Amgen offer for Alexion isn't crazy – Mizuho – Seeking Alpha" on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "Pre-Open Movers 08/26: (FBIO) (MDCO) (PBI) Higher (ALXN) (CREE) (AMGN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com" published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Alexion down 8% premarket on Amgen challenge of Soliris patents – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 30, 2019.