Leavell Investment Management Has Lifted By $857,736 Its Dominion Res Va New (D) Position; McDonald's (MCD) Covered By 12 Bulls

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) stake by 205.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc acquired 11,286 shares as Dominion Res Inc Va New (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 16,791 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 5,505 last quarter. Dominion Res Inc Va New now has $62.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.16. About 3.18 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 26 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $174 target. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, January 11. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. See McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $195.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $230.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $225.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $203.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $220.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $195.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

Among 6 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dominion Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, January 11 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of D in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,773 shares to 13,391 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 7,402 shares and now owns 64,370 shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 1,013 shares. Grimes & owns 10,927 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of The West has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sfe Counsel owns 4,738 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP owns 18,375 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Comm holds 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 100 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 7,018 shares. Stralem And Co Incorporated holds 3.45% or 98,260 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bank stated it has 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). S R Schill & Associates, Washington-based fund reported 10,454 shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.15% or 17,632 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Covington Management reported 0.39% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 73,056 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood White.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rockland Commerce has 0.63% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 31,048 shares. Sequoia Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 1.11% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 65,721 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 204,193 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bangor Comml Bank holds 0.26% or 7,400 shares. The Illinois-based New England Mngmt Inc has invested 0.7% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability owns 2.68 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 245,088 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Middleton Co Ma accumulated 2,202 shares. 25,457 are owned by Boston Rech Management Inc. 231,485 were reported by Norinchukin Bancorp The. The South Dakota-based First National Bank Sioux Falls has invested 1.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.29% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 191,646 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Co reported 7,837 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99 million on Thursday, January 31. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock or 3,036 shares. $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

