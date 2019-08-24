Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased Centene (CNC) Stake; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 18.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 6,002 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 26,884 shares with $1.43M value, down from 32,886 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $17.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal

Among 4 analysts covering Charles River Laboratories Int`l (NYSE:CRL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Charles River Laboratories Int`l has $170 highest and $145 lowest target. $157’s average target is 25.53% above currents $125.07 stock price. Charles River Laboratories Int`l had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $145 target. The stock of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CRL in report on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 277,306 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL IDENTIFIED FOUR DEFICIENCIES REGARDING ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TLANDO; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,090 were reported by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com. 59,842 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Equity Research. Mai Cap Management invested in 8,140 shares. Bb&T Securities holds 6,046 shares. Natixis Advsr L P stated it has 0.03% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 3,411 are held by Amp Invsts Limited. American Century reported 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Massachusetts Ma has 157,995 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 400 shares. Shaker Invests Limited Oh has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 801,645 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). D E Shaw And holds 0.02% or 117,098 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl accumulated 9 shares.

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charles River Laboratories EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.10 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research Models and Services , Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). It has a 28.19 P/E ratio. The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $71.17’s average target is 59.15% above currents $44.72 stock price. Centene Corp had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CNC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Friday, March 22 report.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Muni Bd Etf stake by 38,000 shares to 74,800 valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE) stake by 8,495 shares and now owns 51,596 shares. Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) was raised too.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $393.42 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Asset Prtn has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.06% or 21,800 shares. Highland Management Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Gru Ltd Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.43% or 565,364 shares. Fund Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Parametric Associates Limited Com accumulated 1.31M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 184,174 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 27,688 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rbf Llc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. On Friday, July 26 BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 2,850 shares.