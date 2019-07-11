Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased Centene (CNC) Stake By $318,106; Redmile Group Cut Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holding By $131.73 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) stake by 33.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49M shares as Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 10.97 million shares with $267.46M value, down from 16.46M last quarter. Array Biopharma Inc now has $10.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 3.56M shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA 3Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma 3Q Loss/Shr 11c

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 18.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc analyzed 6,002 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)'s stock declined 14.54%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 26,884 shares with $1.43 million value, down from 32,886 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $21.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.95 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc increased Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) stake by 503,400 shares to 4.56M valued at $113.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stake by 132,800 shares and now owns 269,480 shares. Wave Life Sciences Ltd was raised too.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, ARRY, DECK, NSP – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Array BioPharma News: ARRY Stock Skyrockets on Pfizer Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : ARRY, BYND, QQQ, BP, CHWY, AMD, QURE, ECA, FB, TEVA, GE, NLY – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, ARRY, MRTX, EXAS – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $19.29 million activity. Shares for $22,518 were sold by Oltmans Curtis Gale on Friday, January 18. $4.04M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) was sold by Saccomano Nicholas A on Thursday, February 7. Robbins Andrew R also sold $4.80M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Wednesday, February 6. Squarer Ron had sold 213,438 shares worth $3.93M. Haddock Jason also sold $2.11 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 6 LEFKOFF KYLE sold $721,074 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 35,000 shares. COX CARRIE SMITH bought $115,998 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Array BioPharma had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $4800 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CNC’s profit will be $516.72M for 10.24 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Trm Etf stake by 18,250 shares to 166,703 valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Etf stake by 68,975 shares and now owns 143,000 shares. Ishrs Ibnd Dec 2022 Trm Mun Bnd Etf was raised too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $500,000 were sold by Schwaneke Jeffrey A. on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Health Net Assisting Members in Kern and San Bernardino Counties During State of Emergency – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.