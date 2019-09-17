Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased By $877,617 Its Mid (MAA) Position; Ecc International (ECC) Sentiment Is 2.8

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased Mid (MAA) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,501 shares as Mid (MAA)’s stock rose 7.86%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 169,257 shares with $19.93M value, down from 176,758 last quarter. Mid now has $14.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.06. About 749,816 shares traded or 35.73% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018

Ecc International Corp (ECC) investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.58, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 14 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 5 cut down and sold their stock positions in Ecc International Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.24 million shares, up from 2.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ecc International Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru accumulated 18.88 million shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1.75 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 10,132 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,951 were accumulated by Fund Mgmt Sa. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 682,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.08% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Limited has 25,588 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.14% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 146,228 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.01% or 15,306 shares. Schulhoff And Co Incorporated stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Baker Ellis Asset Limited Company reported 16,795 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 97,155 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Mariner Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) stake by 2,205 shares to 78,186 valued at $12.29M in 2019Q2. It also upped Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) stake by 37,406 shares and now owns 253,807 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment has $13300 highest and $105 lowest target. $116.80’s average target is -8.79% below currents $128.06 stock price. Mid-America Apartment had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13300 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James downgraded the shares of MAA in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.62 million for 20.79 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 375,016 shares traded or 62.57% up from the average. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. The company has market cap of $431.98 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans.

Bard Associates Inc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. for 252,167 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc owns 1.06 million shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. has 0.19% invested in the company for 150,050 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Next Financial Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 25,300 shares.

