Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $441,477; Market Value Rose; Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Alexandria Capital Has Boosted Holding

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 15,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $251.63. About 182,120 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $335.1. About 1.05M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fitch: Boeing’s Credit Rating Could Be Cut – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

