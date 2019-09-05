Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.53 Million; Scientific Games (Call) (SGMS) Shareholder Jefferies Group Trimmed Position by $1.02 Million

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (SGMS) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 50,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The institutional investor held 437,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 488,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 805,161 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games Builds on Success of Lottery Instant Game Growth in Germany With New, Five-Year Contract; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.62 million, down from 95,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $212.33. About 13.04M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.76 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 8,572 shares to 235,822 shares, valued at $13.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) by 3,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Etf.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

