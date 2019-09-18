Leavell Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Mid (MAA) by $877,617 as Market Value Rose; Providence Service (PRSC) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Trimmed Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Providence Service Corp (PRSC) by 39.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 42,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 63,775 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, down from 106,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Providence Service Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 3,689 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Rev $406M; 07/03/2018 Matrix Medical Network puts a 40-foot Mobile Clinic into a 20-foot Exhibit Booth; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – BILL SEVERANCE WILL MOVE FROM HIS CURRENT POSITION AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO INTERIM CFO; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: Implementation Costs Will Negatively Impact Earnings; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Net $5.43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Providence Service Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRSC); 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: To Integrate All Functions Currently Performed at Holding Co Level Into LogistiCare; 06/04/2018 – OneDigital Health and Benefits Acquires the Providence Insurance Group, Inc; 01/05/2018 – LogistiCare Names Neil Singer Chief Technology Officer

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 169,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93M, down from 176,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $129.26. About 18,022 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,562 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Llc. 94 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 0.26% or 16,717 shares. Moreover, Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) has invested 0.05% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 59,690 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Limited Co owns 10,025 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 41,216 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 47,203 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 22,303 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% or 91,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking owns 97,411 shares. 41,156 were accumulated by Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America. Ruggie Cap Group owns 370 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 6,340 shares in its portfolio.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf New (VOO) by 2,541 shares to 31,784 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO).

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.64 million for 20.98 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5,954 shares to 111,595 shares, valued at $15.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cronos Group Inc by 32,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Blackstone/Gso Sen Loan (SRLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold PRSC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 12.65 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Oh stated it has 0.14% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 14,415 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 187,211 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.04% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Aqr Cap Lc has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Twin Tree Lp reported 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Thb Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 6,581 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Com invested in 46,723 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 303,937 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 79 shares. Coliseum Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.22M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) or 7,462 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). 88,940 are owned by Principal Fin Gru.