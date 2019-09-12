Leavell Investment Management Has Cut Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $310,200; Stock Rose; Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Holding Raised by Nine Masts Capital Ltd

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 9360% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 46,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 47,300 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.05. About 1.89 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT REITERATES AND ELABORATES ON FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 5,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $234.01. About 1.83 million shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 19.44 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Midas Corporation invested in 1.14% or 14,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 147,233 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,319 shares. Becker Capital Management reported 1,140 shares. Rgm Limited Liability Corp holds 511,384 shares or 6.93% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 1,680 are owned by Penobscot Management. Stifel reported 0.07% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.21% or 223,306 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Athena Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,005 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 175 are held by Mufg Americas Corporation. 12,642 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “April 26th Options Now Available For Lam Research (LRCX) – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CHGG, LRCX, UCTT – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 33,399 shares to 250,306 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 37,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK).