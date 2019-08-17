Leavell Investment Management Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.53 Million; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shareholder Financial Counselors Lifted Its Holding by $397,362

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.62M, down from 95,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 9,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 196,313 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 186,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 691,218 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,293 shares to 50,239 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,544 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

