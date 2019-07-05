Leavell Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Graco (GGG) as Valuation Rose; As Real Page (RP) Market Value Rose, American Capital Management Increased Stake

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 145,724 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Real Page (RP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 14,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 839,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.97M, up from 824,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Real Page for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $60.67. About 83,238 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank holds 4,665 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 8.20 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 44,300 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 35,198 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower accumulated 10,465 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 1.34M shares. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. National Asset Management Inc holds 0.05% or 7,285 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 26,363 shares stake. 744,300 were reported by Principal Fin Group. Metropolitan Life Insur Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 28,891 shares. Clarkston Partners Llc owns 520,103 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $319,157 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Wordell Angela F, worth $109,076 on Tuesday, February 5.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Etf (BND) by 10,765 shares to 113,885 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 8,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishrs Ibnd Dec 2022 Trm Mun Bnd Etf.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.25M for 23.86 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,378 shares to 365,969 shares, valued at $46.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) by 66,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,235 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $66.35 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T had sold 150,000 shares worth $7.99 million.