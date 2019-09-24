Leavell Investment Management Has Cut By $310,200 Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding; Synaptics (SYNA) SI Decreased By 8.43%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) had a decrease of 8.43% in short interest. SYNA’s SI was 7.14 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.43% from 7.80 million shares previously. With 661,200 avg volume, 11 days are for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s short sellers to cover SYNA’s short positions. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 533,912 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased Lam Research (LRCX) stake by 22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,650 shares as Lam Research (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 5,850 shares with $1.11 million value, down from 7,500 last quarter. Lam Research now has $34.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $238.24. About 1.05 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 15,252 shares. Wright Investors Ser stated it has 0.3% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Eqis Mgmt owns 4,481 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Horizon Investments has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Rwc Asset Llp owns 92,025 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. First Personal Svcs has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.41% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 123 are owned by Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp. 2,231 are held by Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 29,659 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2.50 million shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 376,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, First Midwest State Bank Trust Division has 0.1% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased Sch Us Div Equity Etf (SCHD) stake by 9,341 shares to 111,804 valued at $5.98M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) stake by 33,399 shares and now owns 250,306 shares. Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lam Research has $28000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $228.22’s average target is -4.21% below currents $238.24 stock price. Lam Research had 15 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $23500 target in Thursday, September 19 report. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy” on Monday, April 22. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. DA Davidson downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.05M for 19.79 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications.

Among 4 analysts covering Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Synaptics has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.25’s average target is -14.50% below currents $38.89 stock price. Synaptics had 7 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Dougherty to “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Synaptics Incorporated shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.10 million shares or 1.85% less from 32.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,167 are owned by Contour Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 52,700 shares. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 65,350 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp accumulated 1,168 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 19,770 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division stated it has 1.14% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Franklin Incorporated, California-based fund reported 478,228 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 80,161 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 84,413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 8,800 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc has 1,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj holds 0.02% or 19,500 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has invested 0.16% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Maine-based Schroder Investment Group Inc has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

