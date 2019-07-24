Leavell Investment Management Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.53 Million; Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Trimmed Position as Stock Rose

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 83.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 165,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 198,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 17.74% or $12.92 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 1.65M shares traded or 253.63% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.62M, down from 95,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $208.67. About 14.64 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc accumulated 32,539 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 3.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Psagot Inv House has 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Mngmt Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 7.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albion Fincl Group Ut owns 113,426 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Mcrae Cap holds 1.19% or 14,995 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Letko Brosseau And Associate invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Spc Fincl accumulated 0.14% or 3,402 shares. Amarillo Bancorporation stated it has 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Limited Partnership holds 11,408 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cls Lc has 28,154 shares. Perkins Capital Inc reported 0.15% stake. Cibc Mkts has invested 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 562,812 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.61 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSS, GOOGL, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple wants Mac Pro tariff exclusion – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bull boosts Apple on Services acceleration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,023 shares to 75,981 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 45,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Etf.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 40,824 shares to 261,875 shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 48,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser Group has 11,511 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Gam Ag has invested 0.05% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 23,200 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 26,039 shares. 27 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 175,300 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 465,925 shares. Verition Fund Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 228,934 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 0% or 4,650 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% or 6.74M shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 240 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 1.31 million shares.