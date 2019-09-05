Leavell Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Dominion Res Va New (D); As Genpact Limited (G) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sensato Investors Decreased Its Stake

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 48.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 25,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 53,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 778,961 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.71M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares to 14,551 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,486 shares, and cut its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement holds 0.22% or 7,595 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Bank & Trust N A has 26,954 shares. First Limited Partnership owns 905,878 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. King Luther Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 102,204 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 11,008 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meyer Handelman invested in 18,099 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs reported 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Yorktown Management And Rech Communications has invested 0.44% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.57 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 23,863 shares. Cbre Clarion Llc stated it has 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,600 shares to 43,575 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 87,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82M for 23.41 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.