Leavell Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Dominion Res Va New (D) by $857,736 as Valuation Rose; As Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Stock Value Rose, Coho Partners LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $5.68 Million

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 52,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.57M, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $103.23. About 3.25M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.47M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 292,797 shares. Everence reported 0.34% stake. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Com owns 2,870 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ca has 2,450 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Lc invested in 1% or 98,371 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 442,567 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 2,725 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 152,800 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group owns 320,219 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Notis has 1.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 114,376 shares. Stephens Ar reported 169,006 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ipswich Invest Mngmt Communications has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,702 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Toth Fin Advisory has 0.69% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt has 2.93% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 111,838 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 63,773 shares. Moreover, Financial Architects Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Leisure Capital holds 11,419 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.18 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bollard Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,635 shares. Fil Ltd has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,271 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings accumulated 4,501 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 5,102 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares to 3,149 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,551 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.