Leavell Investment Management Has Boosted Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $1.03 Million; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shares Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered by $383,031 Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 27.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 7,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 19,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 26,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 4.45 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 3.63 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/SHR; 14/03/2018 – SCHWARZMAN: CIC’S INVESTMENT IN BX LASTED LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 04/04/2018 – GridLiance Acquires Transmission Assets of the City of Nixa, Missouri; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations, Helped by Fee Growth; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving Ackman’s Pershing Square hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS MORE GROWTH INVESTING IN ASIA, LIFE-SCI; 23/03/2018 – Kohlberg Announces Strategic Investment by Blackstone; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,462 shares to 81,340 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,884 shares, and cut its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL).

