Leavell Investment Management Has Boosted Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position by $1.03 Million; Share Price Rose; As Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Lowered by $1.43 Million Its Holding

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 95,399 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – 10 POTENTIAL BUYERS EXECUTED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS, GOT NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION, & ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Mosman in Talks With Blackstone Oil and Gas to Increase Arkoma Stake; 24/05/2018 – Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Bd of Directors; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 18/04/2018 – Epic Blackstone Trade Intrudes on Friendly Lunch With Blankfein; 13/04/2018 – British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 158,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 305,822 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 464,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.0114 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8586. About 4,080 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,629 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Timber Hill Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 8,070 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl Svcs. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 369,493 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 28.76 million are held by Cap World Invsts. Jrm Investment Counsel Lc invested in 6.5% or 254,627 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Pa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 32,222 shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest Management has invested 0.21% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Jupiter Asset Management reported 363,351 shares. Rothschild Il holds 0.16% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 39,867 shares. Oxbow Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Proffitt Goodson reported 3,960 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares to 114,021 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,884 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 166,200 shares in its portfolio. 904,616 are held by Kayne Anderson Cap L P. Van Eck Associates invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 179,233 were reported by Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 6,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Inc has 33,932 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 1,800 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York has invested 0.22% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evergreen Cap Llc has invested 0.08% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). New York-based Jane Street Ltd has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Spectrum Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,018 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 1.03M shares.