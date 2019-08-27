Leavell Investment Management Has Boosted Dominion Res Va New (D) Stake; Mack Cali Realty Has 1.13 Sentiment

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) stake by 205.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc acquired 11,286 shares as Dominion Res Inc Va New (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 16,791 shares with $1.29M value, up from 5,505 last quarter. Dominion Res Inc Va New now has $61.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 1.67M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR)

Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 78 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 69 trimmed and sold holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 74.68 million shares, down from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mack Cali Realty Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 50 Increased: 51 New Position: 27.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 3.62% above currents $76.82 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $79 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Willingdon Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 27,228 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 312,209 shares. 64.28M are held by Vanguard. Wafra invested 0.68% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Griffin Asset Management Incorporated holds 95,272 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn reported 0.12% stake. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,932 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Old Natl Comml Bank In has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sky Invest Group Inc Ltd reported 19,543 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Inc has 0.27% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wills Fincl Group Inc invested in 89,428 shares or 4.65% of the stock.

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,773 shares to 13,391 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 7,402 shares and now owns 64,370 shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 220,571 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) has risen 22.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q EPS 45c; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance; 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 50C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Gover

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 7.77 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $47,893 activity.

Anson Funds Management Lp holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation for 86,000 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp owns 137,074 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 2.68 million shares. The New York-based Long Pond Capital Lp has invested 0.35% in the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 70,000 shares.