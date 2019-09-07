Leavell Investment Management Has Boosted Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $1.03 Million; Bridger Management Maintains Stake in Centene Del (CNC)

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.81M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Doubles Down on Industrial Real Estate (Video); 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST – ABOUT 99.66% OF UNITS REPRESENTED WERE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF SPECIAL RESOLUTION APPROVING DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman Says High Yield Faces Needed Disruption; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Has Acquired a Passive, Minority Equity Interest In Kohlberg; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 22/03/2018 – Exclusive – Blackstone sells African energy developer

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone’s Goodman to retire from full-time role at year-end – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone And Tallgrass Further Discredit The MLP Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blackstone Prices $900 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

