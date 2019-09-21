Leavell Investment Management Decreased Mid (MAA) Stake by $877,617; W. P. Carey (WPC) Shares Rose While Rock Point Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.56 Million

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 169,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93M, down from 176,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.05. About 546,270 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey (WPC) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc analyzed 43,964 shares as the company's stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 85,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in W. P. Carey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.42 million shares traded or 81.79% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12,565 shares to 25,130 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf New (VOO) by 2,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.62M for 20.95 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $219.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 86,100 shares to 404,003 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 191,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.