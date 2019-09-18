Leavell Investment Management Boosted Its Dominion Res Va New (D) Stake by $1.43 Million; Westover Capital Advisors Has Lowered Fedex (FDX) Stake by $2.11 Million as Stock Value Declined

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 110.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 18,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 35,356 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 16,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.97M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 72.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,844 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795,000, down from 17,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 3.26 million shares traded or 52.23% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 7,501 shares to 169,257 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,850 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Barnett & Com Inc has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cap Glob Investors holds 0.66% or 27.00 million shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Bancorporation In owns 5,971 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 965 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 28,161 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amg Funds Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,634 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 134,989 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr holds 11,353 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 24,438 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 44,425 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 29,153 shares to 257,299 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 10,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx -8% as trade woes mount – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “FedEx to Buy Cargex to Expand Its Presence in Latin America – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Holding Pattern: Fed Meeting Coincides With Sizzling Geopolitics, FedEx Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Assoc Inc reported 11,296 shares. Country Club Co Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 21,654 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,200 shares. Culbertson A N & Communication reported 34,789 shares stake. Independent Invsts Incorporated owns 0.51% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,000 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership owns 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.6% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Condor Capital Mgmt accumulated 10,622 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Burney Co invested in 0.27% or 26,894 shares. Washington-based Parametric Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fincl Bank owns 105 shares. Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 69,499 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.13% or 398,986 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).