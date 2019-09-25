Leavell Investment Management Boosted Dominion Res Va New (D) Stake By $1.43 Million; Marsico Capital Management Trimmed Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) stake by 110.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leavell Investment Management Inc acquired 18,565 shares as Dominion Res Inc Va New (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 35,356 shares with $2.73M value, up from 16,791 last quarter. Dominion Res Inc Va New now has $64.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 3.93 million shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) stake by 71.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 44,120 shares as Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 17,343 shares with $4.83M value, down from 61,463 last quarter. Dominos Pizza Inc now has $10.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $242.97. About 817,292 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer

Among 12 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Domino’s Pizza has $32500 highest and $240 lowest target. $284.75’s average target is 17.20% above currents $242.97 stock price. Domino’s Pizza had 26 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $29800 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, September 4. Guggenheim maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 29.49 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.66% below currents $80.84 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schnieders Cap Mngmt stated it has 25,125 shares. Peoples Finance Corporation accumulated 30,470 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 170,362 shares. 140,778 are held by Sei Invs Comm. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 2.99M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 90,224 shares. Security Natl Trust Co reported 26,487 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. First Bank And Trust Co Of Newtown invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 154,736 shares. Carroll Associate invested in 26,623 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 11,086 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mcf Advisors Lc accumulated 1,578 shares. Shell Asset Commerce reported 224,205 shares stake. Webster State Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,916 shares.

