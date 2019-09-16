Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt; Shorts at WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (WWNTF) Raised By 38.87%

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) stock had its “Buy” Rating maintained by analysts at Peel Hunt in analysts report issued to clients on Monday morning.

WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:WWNTF) had an increase of 38.87% in short interest. WWNTF’s SI was 17.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 38.87% from 12.63M shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 3372 days are for WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:WWNTF)’s short sellers to cover WWNTF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.82. About 721 shares traded. Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 3.12% or GBX 3.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 118.2. About 3.68 million shares traded or 26.93% up from the average. Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) news was published by Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Does Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance UK” on July 20, 2019.

Learning Technologies Group plc provides various e-learning services and technologies to corporate and government clients in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of 800.24 million GBP. The firm produces interactive multimedia programs. It has a 196.99 P/E ratio. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as operates employee benefit trust.

Another recent and important Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Want Want: Leading F&B Player In China On The Cusp Of A Recovery With New Product Offerings – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2017.