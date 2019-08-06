Lear (Put) (LEA) Stock Declined While Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered Stake; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Valuation Rose While Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 526,940 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Lear Corp (Put) (LEA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 39,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Lear Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $118.14. About 362,038 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.52 million for 7.50 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 0.1% or 359,754 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 61,182 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 7,579 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 4,955 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 65,430 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,600 shares. Blackrock owns 3.98M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 97,937 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 175,975 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 3,214 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 5,217 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,038 shares. Nomura Inc reported 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 21 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 148,494 shares to 154,194 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 149,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 82.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.00% negative EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 214,282 shares to 332,094 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 18,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity.