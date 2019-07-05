Lear (LEA) Valuation Declined While Elm Ridge Management Upped Position by $710,370; Jack In The Box (JACK) Holder Tyvor Capital Boosted Holding

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 219,061 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 519.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 259,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 309,959 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 173,349 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 435 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested in 0% or 3,355 shares. Laurion Mngmt Lp invested in 13,324 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Co invested in 8,319 shares. State Street reported 1.66 million shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 11,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 272,991 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc owns 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1,578 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,002 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.19% or 861,721 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 100 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.08% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.25% or 126,398 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Fjarde Ap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 39,134 shares to 121,223 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 43,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,780 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 233,817 shares to 266,183 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 4,269 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 23,137 shares. Stifel Financial reported 7,614 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 6,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 23,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 400 are owned by Jnba Fincl Advisors. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 107,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 0.09% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Maverick Ltd holds 0.14% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 127,850 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 376 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tyvor Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 309,959 shares or 5.91% of all its holdings. 16,273 are held by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Thb Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

