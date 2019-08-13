Lear (LEA) to pay $0.75 on Sep 17, 2019; Aqua America (WTR) Sentiment Is 1.38

Aqua America Inc (WTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 186 funds opened new and increased positions, while 135 sold and reduced stock positions in Aqua America Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 98.31 million shares, up from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Aqua America Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 109 Increased: 136 New Position: 50.

Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) is expected to pay $0.75 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:LEA) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. Lear Corp's current price of $111.96 translates into 0.67% yield. Lear Corp's dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 524,827 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

The stock increased 2.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 1.23 million shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Wills Financial Group Inc. holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. for 192,231 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 142,195 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 1.67% invested in the company for 41,904 shares. The New York-based Water Asset Management Llc has invested 1.67% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 153,588 shares.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.48 billion. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. It has a 56.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 10,750 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Denali Advsrs Ltd Co reported 50,400 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Com has 2.78% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 75,000 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 4,648 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Elm Ridge Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.98% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Alphamark Advsr Ltd holds 1.18% or 20,506 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership owns 6,500 shares. 521 were accumulated by Huntington State Bank. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.12% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.12% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 8,905 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 156,555 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd accumulated 0% or 19 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lear had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Longbow.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.84 billion. The firm operates through Seating and E-Systems divisions. It has a 8.08 P/E ratio. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.