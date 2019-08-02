Lear (LEA) Stock Price Declined While Paradice Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined While Adi Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $146.62. About 8.90 million shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 3,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 457,491 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.09 million, up from 453,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $120.5. About 602,465 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

