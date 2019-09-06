Lear (LEA) Stock Price Declined While Fairpointe Capital Has Lowered Holding; Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Stake

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 10,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 55,359 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 45,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.79 lastly. It is down 6.99% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 11,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 260,369 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.34 million, down from 271,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.28% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.45. About 975,522 shares traded or 63.32% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 66,568 shares to 78,074 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 50,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,259 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL (FNF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Release Date for 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fidelity National Earnings: FNF Stock Up 2% as EPS Gains 7% Y2Y – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why FNF Group (FNF) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.05 million for 8.63 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.