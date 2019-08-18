Lear (LEA) Stock Price Declined While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Its Holding by $1.79 Million

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lear (LEA) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 3,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 4,934 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, down from 8,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lear for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 495,041 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 17,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 361,523 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.60M, down from 379,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 24/04/2018 – ALFA LAVAL AB ALFA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 201; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.51M for 6.91 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

