Lear (LEA) Stock Declined While Spitfire Capital Has Lowered Position by $931,500; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock Value Declined, Hg Vora Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $12.50 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.45. About 116,547 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 263,513 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DiamondRock Hospitality Company declares $0.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 251,414 shares. Magnetar Fin Limited invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 80,527 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.27M shares. Moreover, Hg Vora Capital Management Llc has 6.18% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 7.75M shares. 230 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 570,266 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 527,522 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 8.46 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Indexiq invested in 0.04% or 137,028 shares. First Mercantile Com has invested 0.03% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Bowling Ltd Co holds 129,650 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.54M for 6.82 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Lear Plunged In May – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Did We Reduce Our Price Estimate For Lear To $153? – Forbes” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lear Appoints Aerospace Industry Veteran Carl Esposito as President of E-Systems – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.