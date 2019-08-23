Lear (LEA) Stake Has Raised by Elm Ridge Management Llc; Scholtz & Company Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $377,559; Stock Rose

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $110.56. About 356,612 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS

