Lear (LEA) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Lowered Holding by $709,695; Resolution Capital LTD Holds Stake in Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT)

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 137,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.17M, up from 9.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 732,784 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 5,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,471 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, down from 62,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 627,945 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 21,019 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $126.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 4.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 26,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 32,909 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 98 shares. Us Bancorporation De has 25,741 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 224,279 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 48,892 were reported by Aperio Grp Llc. Sg Americas Secs invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability reported 1.36 million shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Putnam accumulated 14,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 217,414 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 608,190 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 156,703 shares. First Mercantile Comm reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 24,003 shares to 225,136 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 62,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).