Lear (LEA) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Trimmed Holding; First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Decreased Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE) as Market Valuation Rose

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 87,899 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $308.24. About 677,505 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.79 million for 8.02 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 184,000 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability Corp owns 4,650 shares. Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Numerixs Investment Techs has 8,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap reported 0.06% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 11,536 shares. 136,166 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp. Duncker Streett And reported 5,885 shares. Century Inc accumulated 50,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Of Vermont has 0.13% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 11,201 shares. Sageworth reported 4 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs reported 4,934 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gideon Advsrs Incorporated owns 2,764 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 15,998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 14,651 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. The insider Morris Donna sold $3.45 million. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Rencher Bradley. Shares for $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. On Thursday, January 24 the insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig, Alabama-based fund reported 54,533 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Co holds 968 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc reported 150 shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank has invested 0.24% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parkwood Lc has 18,646 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 45,483 shares or 4.81% of their US portfolio. Parkside State Bank stated it has 1,030 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company reported 3,141 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 9,845 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). American Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 6,170 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.04% stake. Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).