Lear (LEA) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Cut Stake by $931,500; As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Price Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Raised Its Stake by $1.72 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $107.08. About 328,665 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 9,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 38,137 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 28,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $8.96 during the last trading session, reaching $201.5. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 5,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 36,057 shares. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 37,354 shares stake. Murphy Inc invested in 4,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 1,986 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc. Sg Americas Securities Lc, New York-based fund reported 12,564 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 25,977 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc stated it has 37,747 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.05% or 58,634 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.07% or 188,318 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 17,065 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 40,027 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 237 shares. Cypress Limited Liability invested in 5,813 shares. 1,419 were reported by Fort Point Prns Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Low-Risk Way to Trade Micron Stock – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Adds Global Wafer Stress Management Solutions to Portfolio for 3D NAND Scaling – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 422,720 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $23.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 43,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,279 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $239.20 million for 6.79 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lear Corporation(LEA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 31,648 shares. Franklin invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hillsdale Invest Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 40 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). First Manhattan Company owns 77 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP has 50,821 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd holds 45,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 509,536 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Limited invested in 3,722 shares. Elm Ridge Ltd Liability Com reported 19,666 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 7,409 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 86,807 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 180,200 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) accumulated 0.03% or 14,830 shares. California-based Spitfire Cap Ltd Co has invested 4.56% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).