Lear (LEA) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Boosted Its Holding; Drexel Morgan & Company Lowered Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $387,860

Drexel Morgan & Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company sold 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1706.28. About 1.75M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 09/05/2018 – Parks Associates: 28% of U.S. Broadband Households Are Familiar With Amazon Alexa; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 35,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89 million, up from 32,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 111,602 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,500 shares to 117,389 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 4,547 shares. Maine-based Hm Payson And Co has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 328,903 shares. The California-based Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Regions owns 9,437 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 0.13% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 14,366 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,346 shares. Mufg Americas Holding holds 435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cna Corp holds 24,150 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.34 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Huntington Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Northcoast Asset Limited Co holds 0.44% or 48,775 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.83% or 83,800 shares. Private Wealth Prns, a California-based fund reported 21,354 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 281,455 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 222 shares. Finemark Savings Bank And Trust invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 5,390 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 726 shares. Armistice Limited Liability stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grassi Investment Management has 825 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 5,101 shares. Agf Invests Inc has 2.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 105,558 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 381 shares stake. Jbf Cap Inc accumulated 14,000 shares or 4.82% of the stock. Ls Investment Limited Liability has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,881 shares.