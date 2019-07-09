Lear (LEA) Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted Stake; As Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Stock Value Rose, Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Stake

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 3,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 457,491 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.09M, up from 453,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 245,567 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 7,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,168 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37M, down from 101,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $157.95. About 88,483 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 4,900 shares to 95,594 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RGA’s profit will be $212.70M for 11.61 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $531,514 activity. Laughlin John P Jr sold $394,199 worth of stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.