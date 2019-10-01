Lear (LEA) Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Declined; Beck Capital Management Has Increased Position in Post Hldgs Com (POST)

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 458,309 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $105.84. About 760,911 shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Bowling Management Ltd Com holds 27,247 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 480 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 46,834 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn holds 19,457 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Co reported 34 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Bridger Lc, a New York-based fund reported 598,943 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 10,275 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 63,319 were reported by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company reported 99,505 shares. Northern Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chewy posts 43% sales growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco: Moving To Neutral After Disappointing Investor Day Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Since 1989, these are the defensive sectors that fare best in the tough month of September – CNBC” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk: Valuation Looks Attractive After Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares to 4,029 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,429 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 39 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). California-based Bailard has invested 0.2% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 22,847 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 17,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,641 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 0.34% or 3,455 shares. Da Davidson & owns 5,320 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Investment Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Art Advisors holds 7,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 114,500 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.07% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Comm Savings Bank reported 6,519 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lear: Still A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lear -3% after industry slowdown dents earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Xevo Partners with Hyundai to Offer Customers In-Vehicle Commerce… – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.04M for 8.45 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $292.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 600,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $113.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.