Lear (LEA) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Upped by Stewart & Patten Co Llc

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Lear Corporation (LEA) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.34M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Lear Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 443,372 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,726 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 28,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $249.22. About 2.70 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.53 million for 7.22 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

