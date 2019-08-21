Lear (LEA) Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Stake by $1.11 Million; Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lifted Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 8,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 680,784 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.39 million, up from 672,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $111.14. About 63,366 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 103,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.27M, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 1.55 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cetera Limited Liability accumulated 141,435 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Salem Cap Mngmt Inc has 2.69% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 84,137 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 155,310 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Limited holds 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5,560 shares. Enterprise Corporation reported 59,753 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com holds 0.85% or 76,023 shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru has 0.31% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.26M shares. Moreover, Bridges Investment Mgmt has 0.31% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 126,527 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 1.08M shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma holds 9,530 shares. American Natl Comm Tx invested 0.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 210,960 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 1.10 million shares. Madison Inv holds 776,154 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) by 407,489 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $34.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mts Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 71,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,071 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 9,161 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $69.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,323 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invests holds 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 1,160 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.16% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). At Natl Bank has invested 0.08% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Jane Street Grp Inc Lc invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 11,831 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 5,922 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.02% or 272,991 shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership invested in 3.44 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. 435 are held by Mufg Americas. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability owns 220 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 3,743 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Burney Comm stated it has 4,335 shares. 115,893 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Seizert Capital Prns Llc has invested 0.35% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).