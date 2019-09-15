Lear (LEA) Shareholder Foundry Partners Has Lowered Holding by $2.28 Million; Nic (EGOV) Shares Rose While Financial Counselors Decreased by $540,176 Its Holding

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 16,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 76,436 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.65M, down from 92,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 516,216 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 33,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 534,994 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.58M, down from 568,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 384,581 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 16/04/2018 – NOR’s MCInfo Helps Insurance Companies and States Save Paper This Earth Day; 10/05/2018 – Arkansas Reminds Nurses to Renew Their Professional Nursing License Online; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 06/04/2018 – Access ldaho’s OnTheGo Helps City of Meridian Police Collect Funds for K9 Unit; 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award; 12/04/2018 – Providence City Clerk’s Department Deploys New and Improved Tradename Service; 24/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Military & Veterans Programs Receives Award for Streamlining Occupational Licensing; 23/03/2018 – Enhancements to Online Tool Increases Accessibility of Rhode Island Onsite Wastewater Treatment System Documents; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 10.77 BLN SHILLINGS VS 12.17 BLN SHILLINGS; 10/04/2018 – NIC Honored Among Best in Interactive Media for Work with Government Partners

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp Inc A (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 42,700 shares to 609,700 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 14,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 19,911 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 11,590 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 71,382 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated has 173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 195,613 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 15,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pzena Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.83 million shares or 2.82% of the stock. Euclidean Technology Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 14,310 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 35,545 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Jane Street Grp Limited has 29,480 shares. Redmond Asset Lc invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 117,449 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 25,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06 million for 9.05 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lear Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:LEA) 22% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Seeing Limited Catalysts Ahead, UBS Powers Down Lear – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.72M for 28.58 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,227 shares to 80,685 shares, valued at $19.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kansas Real Estate Data Now Available through Amazon’s Alexa – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why NIC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EGOV) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “State of Utah Continues Partnership, Innovation by Awarding New Contract to NIC’s Utah Interactive – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On NIC Inc. (EGOV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.