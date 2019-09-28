Lear (LEA) Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Upped Its Position by $614,102; Crosslink Capital Lowered Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stake by $2.12 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology (MRVL) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 92,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 388,476 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27 million, down from 480,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Marvell Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 3.76M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 4,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 24,084 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 202,831 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp invested in 3,550 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication reported 4 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 744,725 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. United Services Automobile Association owns 96,988 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Invesco Limited owns 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 414,921 shares. Hexavest reported 79 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 2,954 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 255,027 shares. 679 are owned by Huntington Fincl Bank. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 8,600 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 12,594 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 200 shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 36,941 shares to 426,314 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.37 million for 56.27 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside State Bank Tru has invested 0.01% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Next Financial Grp has 244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco stated it has 2.15M shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management LP invested in 273,226 shares. Jag Management Limited Liability Com holds 361,627 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Boston holds 3.85 million shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Senator Inv Gp Lp invested in 5.00M shares or 2.19% of the stock. Korea Invest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Toth Advisory Corporation holds 10,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. American Century invested in 0.09% or 3.98 million shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Eaton Vance holds 179,568 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 526 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 25,610 shares to 141,577 shares, valued at $17.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Smart Global Holdings.