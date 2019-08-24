Lear (LEA) Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Lifted Position; Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lowered Stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by $1.16 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 491,927 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 98,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 2.71M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 39,134 shares to 121,223 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 164,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,119 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 1.15M shares. 34,015 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital Mngmt. Daiwa Sb Investments has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Bb&T Lc has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1,598 shares. Moreover, Impala Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.13% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 301,267 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,506 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 184,000 shares. Foster Motley holds 19,737 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 15,800 shares. Midas Mngmt Corporation holds 16,700 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 143 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 50,821 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) holds 0.03% or 14,830 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 0.16% or 2.88 million shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 8,745 shares.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,539 shares to 24,972 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV).